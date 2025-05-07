Amid trade war, Trump appoints new ambassador to China

+ ↺ − 16 px

On Wednesday, President Trump’s new ambassador to China, David Perdue, was sworn into one of the country’s most demanding diplomatic roles by Secretary of State Marco Rubio in a ceremony held in the Oval Office.

Mr. Trump praised Mr. Perdue, citing his experience in Asian countries and in negotiating business deals with leaders in the region. He said he will be useful to help curb Chinese manufacturing of fentanyl chemicals, negotiate fair trade deals and crack down on Chinese military expansion, News.Az reports citing The Washington Times.

“I am entrusting David to help manage one of America’s most complex and consequential foreign relationships and I know he’ll do a fantastic job,” Mr. Trump said.

After taking the oath, Mr. Perdue said he is proud to serve Mr. Trump and the nation in the post.

“I want the world to know that I know this man personally and he loves this country and I am glad to be your man in China,” Mr. Perdue said of the president during the ceremony.

The swearing-in ceremony took place one day after Mr. Perdue, a former U.S. Senator from Georgia, was confirmed in a 67-29 Senate vote that included some Democratic support.

The position will land Mr. Perdue at the forefront of the administration’s efforts to smooth over a relationship with Beijing that has been damaged by Mr. Trump’s trade conflicts and increasing concerns over China’s military aggression in the Indo-Pacific.

Since Mr. Trump selected Mr. Perdue for the slot in December, the president slapped 145% tariffs on Chinese goods, prompting Beijing to retaliate by charging 125% tariffs on U.S. products, with no sign of an immediate thaw. Top officials from both nations will meet in Switzerland for talks this weekend.

The Trump administration has argued that the high tariffs will not be sustainable for the Chinese economy and will force Beijing to reach a deal. However, Chinese leadership has vowed to “fight to the end” and has started readjusting its economy to reduce its reliance on the U.S.

During his confirmation hearing, Mr. Perdue said Beijing is waging “a new kind of war” against the U.S. He said curbing China’s exports of precursor chemicals to Mexico, which cartels process into fentanyl, will be one of his top priorities as ambassador.

“Our approach to China should be nuanced, nonpartisan and strategic,” Mr. Perdue said at the time.

Mr. Perdue served as a Republican senator from Georgia from 2015 to 2021 and is a vocal supporter of Mr. Trump.

During Mr. Perdue’s time in the U.S. Senate, he served on the Armed Services Committee and the Foreign Relations Committee, the only Republican serving at the time on both panels.

News.Az