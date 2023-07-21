Amount of produced goods in Azerbaijani industrial parks revealed

+ ↺ − 16 px

Industrial zones in Azerbaijan produced 10.2 billion manat ($5.9 billion) worth of goods, of which 3.3 billion manat ($1.9 billion) were exported, Minister of Economy of Azerbaijan Mikayil Jabbarov tweeted, News.az reports.

"Enterprises operating in industrial zones sold products worth 1.4 billion manat ($823.5 million) in the first half of this year," the minister said.

Residents registered in industrial zones under the jurisdiction of the Agency for the Development of Economic Zones under the Ministry of Economy of Azerbaijan plan to invest a total of 616 million manat ($362.3 million) and create more than 4,800 jobs.

As many as 131 business entities have received resident status in industrial zones, 68 of them have already started production activities.

The total volume of investments is more than 7.1 billion manat ($4.1 billion).

News.Az