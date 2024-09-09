Amphibious aircraft crashes in Russia, killing two pilots

+ ↺ − 16 px

An Aleks-251 amphibious aircraft has crashed in the Moscow Region near Ruza, according to emergency services.

"According to the clarified data, an Aleks-251 twin engine amphibious aircraft crashed," the source said, News.Az reports citing TASS.Earlier it was reported that the An-2 aircraft had crashed."As a result of the incident, two pilots were killed. There was no fire. There were no casualties or damage," the emergency services said.According to the source, the aircraft was on a training flight. It belonged to the Vatulino aviation club. The plane went down near the Vatulino airfield.

News.Az