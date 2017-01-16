Amputated foot has its own Instagram account

+ ↺ − 16 px

Kristi Loyall, 25, from Oklohoma who convinced doctors to allow her to keep her amputated foot has set up an Instagram account on its behalf, BBC reported.

The girl was diagnosed with a rare type of cancer in her right foot and doctors told her the only solution was to have it amputated.

“My first reaction was to make a joke of it,” she tells Newsbeat. “So I was like 'Hey can I have my foot back.'” “Then I realised I actually wanted my foot back.”

Though the request was unusual for her doctors, they obliged and a month after the operation she was handed back her body part in a biohazard bag.

The idea of creating an Instagram account came from a friend but Kristi loved it. She sent the bones off to get cleaned up, whitened and wired together.

Her first post was a picture of her amputated limb with the skeleton at the end of it, alongside the caption "Reunited".

