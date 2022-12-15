Amur Gas Processing Plant 87.52% completed — Gazprom

+ ↺ − 16 px

The overall progress in the implementation of the Amur Gas Processing Plant (GPP) construction project stands at 87.52%, Gazprom said on Thursday, News.az.

"The Executive Committee also took note of the update on the progress in implementing the Amur Gas Processing Plant construction project. It was noted that the status of project execution has reached 87.52%. In particular, pre-commissioning continues on the third process train of the plant and the second unit of helium treatment, liquefaction and packaging," the company said.

