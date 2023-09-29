Yandex metrika counter

About 1.5 million landmines were planted in liberated areas of Azerbaijan - ANAMA

We consider that approximately 1.5 million mines have been planted in the liberated territories, Deputy Chairman of the Board of the Mine Action Agency of the Republic of Azerbaijan (ANAMA) Samir Poladov said, News.az reports.

According to him, this is not accurate and final information: "We discovered a number of improvised mines in Lachin. They were planted on the threshold of houses, in yards. In general, 70 percent of mine explosions occurred far from the previous line of contact. So, only 52 cases occurred on former contact line, while 137 explosions occurred in other areas.”


