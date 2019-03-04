ANAS full member Nargiz Pashayeva elected as academician (foreign member) of Russian Academy of Education

+ ↺ − 16 px

Rector of Lomonosov Moscow State University`s Baku branch, vice-president of Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences, academician Nargiz Pashayeva has been unanimously elected as an academician (foreign member) of the Russian Academy of Education.

Academician Nargiz Pashayeva`s membership was introduced by the rector of Lomonosov Moscow State University, academician Viktor Sadovnichiy during the general meeting of members of the Russian Academy of Education, AzerTag reports.

About 200 outstanding Russian and foreign scientists, members of the Academy, representatives of the Presidential Administration and government of the Russian Federation, federal ministries and departments, State Duma, members of the Board of Trustees of the Russian Academy of Education participated in the voting.

News.Az

