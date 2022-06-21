"Anatolian Eagle - 2022" int’l flight-tactical drills underway in Turkiye (VIDEO)

+ ↺ − 16 px

"Anatolian Eagle - 2022" International Flight-Tactical Exercises are being held in Konya, Turkiye, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry told News.Az.

During the first stage of the exercises, the instructors informed participants about the safety rules, and explained issues, related to the flight and other tasks, according to the plan.

In accordance with the plan, the military pilots destroyed the imaginary enemy's air defense means and carried out airstrikes on the designated targets.

The assigned tasks were successfully fulfilled during the exercises.

It should be noted that the international flight-tactical exercises will last until July 1.

