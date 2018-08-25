Yandex metrika counter

Angela Merkel ends official visit to Azerbaijan

German Chancellor Angela Merkel has completed her official visit to Azerbaijan.

A guard of honor was arranged for the German Chancellor at the Heydar Aliyev International Airport decorated with the national flags of the two countries, according to Trend.

Angela Merkel was seen off by Azerbaijani First Deputy Prime Minister Yagub Eyyubov, Deputy Foreign Minister Khalaf Khalafov, and other officials.

News.Az


