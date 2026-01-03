Angelina Jolie visits Rafah, shows support for Gaza

+ ↺ − 16 px

Actress and humanitarian Angelina Jolie visited Egypt’s Rafah crossing on Friday, highlighting her continued support for Palestinians in Gaza. She toured humanitarian aid sites, met volunteers, and reviewed aid logistics helping Gaza’s 2.2 million residents.

Jolie also announced plans to build a relief village for orphaned children in Gaza, providing shelter, healthcare, education, and psychological support, emphasizing that the territory’s children deserve hope and a safe future, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

