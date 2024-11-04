Angry crowds booed and hurled eggs at the Spanish king during his visit to flood-affected Valencia

Angry locals booed and pelted eggs at Spain's King Felipe during his visit to the Valencia region, which has been severely impacted by devastating floods that have resulted in over 200 fatalities.

Some in the crowd shouted “murderers” when Felipe visited Paiporta, just outside of Valencia city, along with Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez and regional governor Carlos Mazon, News.Az reports citing Wral.After they posed for a photo, the crowd began hurling insults at the king and Mazon. The crowd surged towards the king who tried to shield himself with an umbrella.Confronted by one resident, Felipe remained calm and lowered his umbrella to listen to him as police struggled to control those gathered.At least 214 people are now confirmed dead from the floods and the toll may climb higher. One of the latest confirmed dead was a 70-year-old woman whose body was found more than 12 kilometers (seven miles) from her houseThe slow and uncoordinated response to the crisis has infuriated many in Valencia.On Saturday, Sanchez ordered 5,000 more troops to help with salvage efforts in flooded areas, calling the storm the “worst natural disaster” in the county’s history.He addressed the anger and frustration at the slow response by authorities, admitting it was “not enough”.“I know that. I know that there are severe problems and shortages,” he said. “That there are still collapsed services. Municipalities buried by mud. Desperate people searching for their relatives. People who cannot access their homes. Homes destroyed and buried by mud.

