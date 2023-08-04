Ankara and Baku ratify agreement on cooperation in mining industry

+ ↺ − 16 px

An agreement on cooperation in the mining industry has been ratified between the Government of the Republic of Türkiye and the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan, News.az reports.

The agreement was signed on December 22, 2021, in Baku.

Currently, in Azerbaijan, as well as throughout the world, the sector of the mining industry is rapidly developing, including in the liberated territories from Armenian occupation after the Second Karabakh war.

The country aims to use green technologies and introduce innovations in this sector.

