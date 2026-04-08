US-Israel-Iran conflict, Day 40: Key updates for UAE residents on April 8

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A temporary pause in fighting between the United States, Israel, and Iran has brought a wave of relief across the region, with authorities confirming improved safety conditions and markets reacting sharply to the de-escalation.

U.S. President Donald Trump announced a two-week ceasefire with Iran, halting planned attacks on infrastructure such as bridges and power facilities, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

The agreement reportedly followed talks involving Shehbaz Sharif, Prime Minister of Pakistan, and senior military officials.

Israel also joined the pause, aligning with the U.S. decision just ahead of a critical deadline tied to the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz.

Iranian authorities confirmed the ceasefire, stating that the vital shipping route would remain open for the next two weeks under military supervision.

In the United Arab Emirates, residents received emergency alerts overnight due to missile threats, but officials later confirmed the situation is now under control.

Air defence systems successfully intercepted incoming threats, and authorities have since advised residents that it is safe to resume normal activities while staying updated through official channels.

Financial markets reacted immediately to the ceasefire news:

U.S. crude (WTI) dropped over 16%

Brent crude fell nearly 16%

Asian stock markets surged

The reopening of the Strait of Hormuz—one of the world’s most critical oil routes—helped ease supply concerns and calm investor sentiment.

To shield consumers from volatility, UAE authorities introduced measures to prevent unjustified price increases in essential goods.

Energy Minister Suhail Mohammed Al Mazrouei said a monitoring mechanism is now in place to ensure fuel cost fluctuations do not lead to excessive price hikes in supermarkets or supply chains.

The conflict has also impacted education, with major school board exams cancelled across the UAE.

In response, universities are adapting by:

Moving admissions processes online

Introducing flexible entry requirements

Supporting affected students to avoid delays in enrollment

While the ceasefire has reduced immediate risks, the situation remains fragile as diplomatic negotiations continue.

Authorities across the region are urging residents to remain alert and follow official updates, as developments over the coming days will be critical in determining whether the pause leads to a longer-term resolution.

News.Az