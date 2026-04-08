Seoul court concludes bribery trial of former first lady Kim Keon-hee

First lady Kim Keon-hee stands for the flag at a luncheon with Paris Paralympians at the Blue House guest house on Sept. 13, 2024. (pool photo)

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An appeals court is set to hold the final hearing Wednesday of former first lady Kim Keon Hee's trial on multiple charges, including her acceptance of luxury goods from the Unification Church.

The Seoul High Court will wrap up the trial's proceedings that began after both Kim, the wife of former President Yoon Suk Yeol and special counsel Min Joong-ki appealed a lower court's sentence of a 20-month prison term, News.Az reports, citing Yonhap.

The sentence fell far short of a 15-year term sought by Min's team.

In January, the Seoul Central District Court convicted Kim of accepting a Chanel bag and a Graff diamond necklace, along with business favors from the Unification Church in 2022.

The court, however, acquitted Kim of two other main charges -- involvement in a stock price manipulation scheme and violating the Political Funds Act for accepting free opinion polls, along with her husband.

While the court recognized that Kim may have been aware of the stock price manipulation, it said that she could not be seen as an accomplice. It also determined that Kim and her husband could not have financially benefited from the opinion polls.

During the final hearing, the appellate bench is expected to hear Kim's final statement and decide on the trial's sentencing date.

News.Az