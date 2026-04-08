Iran honors the memory of those killed in the Minab school attack - VIDEO

Iran honors the memory of those killed in the Minab school attack - VIDEO

A collage of some of the children killed in the strike on a school in Minab (Iranian media)

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Thousands of young people and their parents gathered across Iran to mark the 40th day since a deadly US-Israeli attack on a school in Minab killed more than 160 people.

The Minab school, in the country’s southwest near the Gulf, was attacked in the early hours of February 28, the first day of the US-Israeli military operation against Iran. Most of those killed were schoolchildren, News.Az reports, citing Al Jazeera.

News.Az