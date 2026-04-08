VIDEO : New footage emerges of gunfire near Israeli consulate in Istanbul

VIDEO : New footage emerges of gunfire near Israeli consulate in Istanbul

+ ↺ − 16 px

Authorities in Türkiye have expanded their investigation into a recent armed attack near the area hosting the Israeli consulate in Istanbul, with the number of detainees rising to 10, officials said.

The incident took place in the Beşiktaş district’s Levent area, near the Yapı Kredi Plaza where the Israeli Consulate is located, and initially involved an armed clash between suspects and police forces, News.Az reports, citing Turkish media.

🔴 İstanbul Levent'te bulunan İsrail Konsolosluğu'na saldırı düzenlendi.



Çatışmada 2 polis memurunun da yaralandığı öğrenildi.



⚪️ İstanbul’daki İsrail Konsolosluğu saldırısında bir şahsın isminin O. Ç. olduğu öğrenildi.



➖Ölü olarak ele geçirilen: Yunus E. S.

➖Yaralı olarak… pic.twitter.com/iJ6ZaE0gzo — Albus Dumbledore (@Albus324) April 7, 2026

According to the investigation, three armed individuals traveling from Kocaeli were stopped after arriving in Istanbul. The suspects reportedly opened fire after being stopped by security forces, leading to a prolonged exchange of gunfire with police units.

During the confrontation, one suspect was killed and two others were injured and later taken under control. Two police officers also sustained minor injuries during the operation.

Special operations and riot police units intervened, and the clash reportedly lasted around 20–25 minutes before the situation was brought under control.

Following initial detentions, Turkish prosecutors expanded the investigation, identifying and detaining additional individuals believed to be linked to the incident. The total number of people held in connection with the case has now reached 10.

Authorities continue to question the suspects as part of an ongoing terrorism-related investigation.

The case remains under review by the Istanbul Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office.

News.Az