Ankara campus street named after composer Uzeyir Hajibeyli

A street on the campus of Ankara Music and Fine Arts University has been named after renowned Azerbaijani composer Uzeyir Hajibeyli as part of a joint project between the Azerbaijan Cultural Center in Türkiye and the university.

The initiative was launched to mark the 140th anniversary of Hajibeyli’s birth, the Azerbaijani Culture Ministry said. Celebrations honoring the legendary composer are being held not only in Azerbaijan but also across several countries worldwide, News.Az reports, citing Report.

As part of the anniversary events, Azerbaijan’s Culture Ministry and its cultural centers abroad are organizing international projects to promote Hajibeyli’s rich musical legacy.

The official opening of Uzeyir Hajibeyli Street will take place on December 23 at Ankara Music and Fine Arts University. The event will also feature a concert program dedicated to Hajibeyli’s works, prepared by the Azerbaijan Cultural Center and hosted at the university.

