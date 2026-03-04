Ankara conveys concern to Tehran over neutralized Iranian munition near Turkish airspace

+ ↺ − 16 px

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan on Wednesday conveyed Ankara's concern to his Iranian counterpart Abbas Araghchi over a ballistic munition launched from Iran toward Turkish airspace that was neutralized.

Speaking over phone, Fidan told Aragchi that any step that could lead to the escalation of the conflict should be avoided, the Turkish Foreign Ministry sources said, News.Az reports, citing Anadolu Agency.

Earlier, a ballistic munition fired from Iran toward Turkish airspace was intercepted and neutralized by NATO air and missile defense units in the Eastern Mediterranean, the Turkish National Defense Ministry said.

The ministry said on the Turkish social media platform NSosyal that the projectile, detected after passing through Iraq and Syria, was successfully engaged by air defenses.

