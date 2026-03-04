Türkiye says NATO defenses intercept ballistic missile launched from Iran

+ ↺ − 16 px

Türkiye has announced that NATO air defense systems intercepted a ballistic missile launched from Iran before it could enter Turkish airspace.

"A ballistic munition fired from Iran toward Turkish airspace was intercepted and neutralized by NATO air and missile defense units in the Eastern Mediterranean on Wednesday," the Turkish National Defense Ministry said, News.Az reports, citing Anadolu Agency.

The ministry said that the projectile, detected after passing through Iraq and Syria, was successfully engaged by air defenses.

Fragments that fell in the Dortyol district of southern Hatay province belonged to the interceptor used to destroy the threat, the ministry added.

“Our determination and capacity to ensure the security of our country and our citizens are at the highest level,” the statement said, noting that there were no casualties.

“While Türkiye stands for regional stability and peace, it is fully capable of safeguarding the security of its territory and citizens against any threat, regardless of origin,” it added.

The ministry stressed that all necessary measures to defend Turkish land and airspace will be taken decisively and without hesitation.

“We reserve the right to respond to any hostile act directed at our country,” it said, warning all parties against actions that could escalate the regional conflict.

Türkiye’s Communications Director Burhanettin Duran also confirmed on NSosyal that Ankara’s determination and capacity to protect the country remain at the highest level.

“Every step to defend our land and airspace will be taken without hesitation,” Duran said.

News.Az