Ankara discloses issue to be discussed at meeting of Azerbaijani, Turkish, Georgian FMs in Baku

The ninth trilateral meeting of Foreign Ministers of Türkiye, Azerbaijan and Georgia will be held in Baku on 15 March 2024, the Turkish Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Thursday, News.Az reports.

During the meeting, issues concerning the three countries will be reviewed within the understanding of regional cooperation, and recent global developments will be discussed, said the ministry.


