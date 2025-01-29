Ankara hails Middle Corridor as key trade route between Asia, Europe

+ ↺ − 16 px

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan praised the Middle Corridor on Wednesday, calling it the most reliable, fastest, and cost-effective trade route connecting Asia and Europe.

"The most reliable, fastest, and economical route between Asia and Europe is the Central Asia-Caspian Sea-South Caucasus-Türkiye corridor," Fidan said in a joint press conference with his Azerbaijani and Uzbek counterparts, News.Az reports, citing Turkish media.

Fidan noted that supply chains in the world have been disrupted due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war, and the recent developments in the Middle East.Underlining that the largest trade volume in the world takes place between Asia and Europe, Fidan said: “Türkiye, Azerbaijan, and Uzbekistan are at the heart of this route.”The press conference was held following the second trilateral meeting of Türkiye, Azerbaijan, and Uzbekistan’s ministries of foreign affairs, transport, and trade.Fidan announced that the Ankara Declaration was signed at the end of the trilateral meeting.

