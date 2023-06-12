Ankara to host meeting on Sweden's application for NATO membership

+ ↺ − 16 px

On June 14, a meeting will be held at the presidential complex in Ankara to discuss the progress of Stockholm in fulfilling the conditions for joining NATO, the Communications Department of the Turkish Presidential Administration wrote on Twitter, News.az reports.

The statement indicated that the fourth meeting of the Permanent Joint Mechanism will be organized by Chief Advisor to the President of Turkey Akif Çağatay Kilic.

The meeting will be attended by Head of the Office of the NATO Secretary General Stian Jenssen, Deputy Foreign Minister of Sweden Jan Knutsson and Permanent Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Finland Jukka Salovaara.

News.Az