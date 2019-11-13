Anna Vardapetyan dismissed as deputy justice minister

+ ↺ − 16 px

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan signed a decree on Monday dismissing Anna Vardapetyan as deputy justice minister, the press office of the government reports.

She was dismissed after staying in the office since April 5, 2019. Vardapetyan was in charge of the ministry's ties with the European Court of Human Rights, implementation of programs aimed at fulfillment of Armenia's obligations mentioned in international agreements, including conventions, etc.



Anna Vardapetyan was also in charge of the introduction of electronic services in the justice sector, coordination of activities of unified offices providing public services, elaboration of criminal procedure laws and laws on criminal intelligence activity.

News.Az

