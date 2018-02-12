Another Armenian provocation averted by Azerbaijani armed forces

+ ↺ − 16 px

Another provocation of the enemy, committed in the Gazakh direction with a view to violating the Azerbaijani-Armenian state border, failed.

On February 11 morning, taking advantage of the foggy weather conditions, the enemy made an attempt to cross the advanced positions of the Azerbaijani Army, according to the Defense Ministry. Moving in the direction of our positions, the UAZ car, with the reconnaissance and sabotage group of the armed forces of Armenia, was timely detected by special technical means of observation and taken under control by the units of the Azerbaijani Army.

As a result of our preventive measures, the advance of the reconnaissance group of Armenia was immediately suppressed.

The enemy's group left their car hurriedly and retreated to their positions. They destroyed the UAZ car left on the territory firing at it from their guns.

News.Az

News.Az