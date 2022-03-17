Another Azerbaijani boxer qualifies for the quarterfinals

Another Azerbaijani boxer qualifies for the quarterfinals

The European U-22 Boxing Championship is underway in Porec, Croatia, News.az reports

A member of the Azerbaijani national team Jalal Gurbanov (63.5 kg) has met Slovenian Nick Nikolov.

The fight ended with Gurbanov's victory.

He defeated his opponent with a score of 3: 0 (29:27, 29:27, 28:28, 29:27, 28:28).

Azerbaijani boxer will face Igor Kovtun (Ukraine) in the quarterfinals.

The fight will take place on March 19.





News.Az