Another Azerbaijani boxer qualifies for the quarterfinals
- 17 Mar 2022 16:52
The European U-22 Boxing Championship is underway in Porec, Croatia, News.az reports
A member of the Azerbaijani national team Jalal Gurbanov (63.5 kg) has met Slovenian Nick Nikolov.
The fight ended with Gurbanov's victory.
He defeated his opponent with a score of 3: 0 (29:27, 29:27, 28:28, 29:27, 28:28).
Azerbaijani boxer will face Igor Kovtun (Ukraine) in the quarterfinals.
The fight will take place on March 19.