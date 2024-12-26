Another black box recovered from AZAL plane crash site in Aktau

+ ↺ − 16 px

Kazakhstan’s Transport Prosecutor Abilaybek Ordabaev announced that a second black box has been recovered from the crash site of the Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL) plane in Aktau, News.az reports citing Trend .

"Two cockpit voice recorders have been discovered and will be handed over to the accident investigation team for further analysis," Ordabaev said.He also mentioned that the investigation of the crash site, covering more than 4,000 square meters, is nearing completion.On December 25, an Embraer 190 passenger plane belonging to AZAL, en route from Baku to Grozny, crashed about 3 kilometers from Aktau airport.The plane had 67 people on board, including 62 passengers and 5 crew members.Following the crash, 27 individuals were hospitalized. Of them, 15 are citizens of Azerbaijan, 8 from Russia, and 3 from Kyrgyzstan. The identity of one person remains unknown.Among the hospitalized, 11 are being treated in the intensive care unit, 13 in the trauma ward, 2 in the neurosurgery department, and 1 in the surgery unit. They are under the care of professional doctors from Kazakhstan, as well as medical teams sent from Azerbaijan and Russia. The injured have received emergency, specialized medical, and psychological assistance.Both pilots and a flight attendant lost their lives in the crash, while two crew members survived.Azerbaijan declared December 26 a day of mourning.

