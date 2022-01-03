Another Chinese city imposes lockdown to stem spread of virus

+ ↺ − 16 px

Amid rising cases of COVID-19, another city in China imposed lockdown, and suspended classes and public transport, News.Az reports citing Anadolu Agency.

Authorities in Yuzhou, a city in the central province of Henan, announced the new rules on Sunday night as “two asymptomatic infections were detected,” Chinese daily Global Times reported.

This comes as the country’s latest hotspot of the coronavirus, Xian, capital of the northwestern Shaanxi province, reported less than 100 cases after nearly a week.

On Sunday, 161 new cases were reported nationwide, of which 101 were locally transmitted and 60 imported, the country's National Health Commission said.

Xian has seen a surge in local cases triggered by the Delta variant of the COVID-19 after it reported its first cases last December. With 92 new cases on Sunday, the tally has climbed to 1,666.

According to Chinese state-run Xinhua News, at least 24 medical teams with 1,370 doctors and nurses have been deployed to Xian to meet the rising virus challenge.

The local authorities have also set up two hospitals inside the quarantine zone for emergency treatment.

