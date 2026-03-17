Mastercard to buy BVNK in $1.8B stablecoin push

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Mastercard has agreed to acquire stablecoin infrastructure firm BVNK for up to $1.8 billion, expanding its presence in digital assets.

The deal highlights Mastercard’s strategy to move beyond traditional card networks and position itself at the center of emerging payment systems powered by stablecoins, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Founded in 2021, BVNK provides infrastructure that connects traditional currencies with stablecoins, enabling payments across major blockchain networks in more than 130 countries.

Mastercard said the transaction includes up to $300 million in contingent payments and is expected to close before the end of 2026.

News.Az