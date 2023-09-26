Another consultation on behalf of First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva took place regarding Azerbaijani MP's health

Treatment of Azerbaijani MP Ganira Pashayeva, who was hospitalized on September 23 due to health problems, continues in the intensive care unit of the Central Clinic Hospital, News.az reports.

Issues related to the MP's health have been under the control of First Vice President Mehriban Aliyeva since the first day.

The employees of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation are in constant contact with the medical personnel of the Central Clinic Hospital and medical specialists who came from Türkiye for consultations on behalf of First Vice President Mehriban Aliyeva.

Along with the Turkish doctor invited to Baku, video consultations with other doctors in Türkiye are held regularly.

During the last consultation, the health situation of Ganira Pashayeva was assessed. New medications needed in the intensive care unit of the Central Clinic Hospital were also prescribed in the treatment.

