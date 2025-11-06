Another Kazakh grain shipment to Armenia arrives in Azerbaijan

The train, consisting of 15 wagons loaded with grain from Kazakhstan, reached the station earlier today, News.Az reports, citing local media. After completing technical procedures, it will continue its journey to Armenia.

During his visit to Kazakhstan on 21 October 2025, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev announced that Azerbaijan had lifted all restrictions on the transit of goods to Armenia — a significant step toward peace between the two countries. The first shipment under the new arrangement was a consignment of Kazakh grain transported via Azerbaijan and Georgia to Armenia, marking the first such transit since the Soviet era.