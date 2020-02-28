Yandex metrika counter

Another observatory to be built in Azerbaijan

The appeal concerning the creation of a new observatory in Azerbaijan was made.

ABC.AZ reports that the statement was made to journalists by Janmammad Rustamov, the head of the Department of Physics of Stellar Atmospheres & Magnetism.

He noted that the new observatory will be constructed in Demirchi village of Shemakha city: "Two or three years ago we applied in connection with the construction of a new observatory. In the project of the new observatory, the diameter of the telescope is wider - 6 meters. Simply, the devaluation and unstable situation two years ago did not allow the project to be implemented. But we hope our proposal will be realized as soon as possible."

News.Az

 


News.Az 

