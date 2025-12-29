Anthony Joshua injured in fatal Nigeria car crash

+ ↺ − 16 px

British heavyweight boxer Anthony Joshua was involved in a car accident in Nigeria that killed two people, local newspaper Punch reported on Monday.

The crash occurred in Ogun State, where eyewitnesses said Joshua’s vehicle collided with another car. The 36-year-old boxer sustained minor injuries in the accident, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Authorities are investigating the incident, while fans and sports communities await updates on Joshua’s condition following the tragic crash.

