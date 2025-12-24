Paul vs Joshua draws 33 million Netflix viewers worldwide

+ ↺ − 16 px

Jake Paul delivered another major ratings success for Netflix, as his knockout loss to former heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua on Friday night attracted an average of 33 million viewers worldwide.

Netflix released the figure on Tuesday, noting that it represents the average minute audience for the bout, which was held at the Kaseya Center in Miami, News.Az reports, citing ESPN.

The streaming platform said the event ranked as its No. 1 program in 45 countries, including the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Germany, Australia, Mexico and Argentina. Everpass, a commercial streaming service, estimated that an additional 600,000 viewers watched the fight at various commercial venues.

The Paul-Joshua bout marked Netflix’s second major boxing event of the year, following the September showdown between Canelo Alvarez and Terence Crawford, which drew 41.5 million viewers. Paul’s November 2024 fight against Mike Tyson remains the most-streamed sporting event ever on the platform, peaking at 108 million viewers, according to Netflix.

Paul, 28, entered the contest with a 12-2 record and seven knockouts and was a heavy underdog against Joshua, a former Olympic gold medalist and two-time heavyweight world champion who owns a 29-4 record with 26 knockouts. The matchup drew criticism from some in the boxing community, including concerns over the Florida Athletic Commission’s decision to sanction the fight.

Joshua stopped Paul in the sixth round with a right hand that left Paul with a broken jaw. Despite the injury, Paul has downplayed the setback on social media and has already pledged to return to the ring.

The event was co-promoted by Paul’s Most Valuable Promotions and EverWonder and produced the highest-grossing boxing gate in the history of the Kaseya Center.

