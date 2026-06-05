Lithuania leading 'rat race' for US military presence

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Lithuania is actively leading a regional "rat race" to secure a permanent and continuous U.S. military footprint in Eastern Europe, Defense Minister Robertas Kaunas announced on Friday.

The minister's comments come at a delicate transition point, as more than 1,000 American troops and their heavy combat equipment began withdrawing from Lithuania this week following the conclusion of their rotational deployment. The departure threatens to leave the Baltic nation without a U.S. armored battalion for the first time since continuous rotations were established in 2020, News.Az reports, citing Anadolu Agency.

Following the escalation of the Russia-Ukraine war in 2022, these temporary security missions evolved into a persistent, heavily armored American presence. Lithuania and its regional neighbors are now seeking concrete, long-term guarantees from Washington amid a broader, ongoing review of the United States' military posture across Europe.

While Minister Kaunas noted that Washington has offered verbal assurances that a new troop rotation will eventually arrive, critical details regarding the timing, size, and combat capabilities of the next deployment remain unannounced. Despite the ambiguity, Kaunas emphasized that Lithuania has built up the infrastructure necessary to immediately host up to 1,500 U.S. troops. Other defense officials, including parliamentary security leader Laurynas Kasciunas, expect American forces to return, though potentially in smaller numbers.

The competition to host American forces remains fierce among Eastern European allies, with neighboring Poland already maintaining a massive U.S. troop presence. To solidify its position as NATO’s eastern anchor, Lithuania has aggressively boosted its domestic military funding. The country is on track to allocate roughly 5.4% of its gross domestic product (GDP) to defense this year, positioning it as one of the highest-spending spenders relative to economic size within the entire NATO alliance.

News.Az