Ukraine deploys AI interceptor drones to counter Shaheds

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Ukraine is rapidly accelerating the development of advanced, AI-powered interceptor drones designed to track and destroy Russian Shahed kamikaze drones and reconnaissance aircraft.

Interceptor drones have become one of the fastest-evolving sectors in modern military technology. Functioning as vital assets for local air defense, these unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) range from agile quadcopters to fixed-wing kamikaze models. While some variants focus on physical impact to eliminate airborne threats, a growing segment acts as highly mobile electronic warfare stations. These specialized jammer drones track targets, close the distance, and suppress control and navigation signals, forcing enemy UAVs down while remaining intact for reuse, News.Az reports, citing RBC-Ukraine.

The history of these interceptors is brief but impactful. Ukrainian forces first successfully brought down a Russian fixed-wing drone using a standard first-person-view (FPV) drone in early 2024. Since then, the target list has expanded to include long-range reconnaissance drones and even heavily armored Russian helicopters, such as a Mi-28 struck mid-air in the Kursk region.

Currently, piloting these interceptors is considered one of the most difficult combat roles on the battlefield. Operators must perform complex aerial maneuvers at extreme speeds against dodging targets, often with limited battery life and under heavy enemy radio jamming. Navigating over maritime zones or featureless terrain makes tracking even harder for human eyes.

To overcome these physical limitations, Ukraine is shifting toward automation. Experts note that a hybrid warfare model is emerging: while human operators oversee the parameters, integrated artificial intelligence will calculate complex intercept trajectories, predict evasive maneuvers, and execute high-speed strikes against jet-powered threats far faster than humanly possible.

Production is scaling aggressively to match this technological shift. After manufacturing roughly 100,000 interceptor drones last year, the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense has set an ambitious target to produce more than 7 million drones of various types this year, cementing low-cost smart drones as a primary cornerstone of modern air defense.

News.Az