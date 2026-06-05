Benin, Côte d’Ivoire pledge stronger regional cooperation

+ ↺ − 16 px

Beninese President Romuald Wadagni paid a working visit to Côte d’Ivoire on Thursday, during which the two heads of state committed to maintaining steady dialogue, News.Az reports, citing Xinhua.

“The two heads of state expressed converging views on the need to strengthen regional cooperation mechanisms, reaffirming their commitment to the ideals of African integration and solidarity, as well as to permanent dialogue,” said a joint statement issued after Wadagni’s visit to Abidjan.

“At the bilateral level, the two heads of state welcomed the quality of their partnership and reaffirmed their shared determination to further enhance it,” the statement added.

Against a backdrop of persistent security and economic challenges in West Africa, Côte d’Ivoire and Benin aim to strengthen coordination to support regional stability and accelerate major projects in trade, infrastructure, and energy.

“Facing current security, economic and climate challenges, Romuald Wadagni and Alassane Ouattara stressed the crucial importance of peace and stability in West Africa,” the statement said.

News.Az