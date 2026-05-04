Anthropic nears major AI joint venture with Wall Street firms

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Anthropic is finalizing an approximately $1.5 billion joint venture with Blackstone, Goldman Sachs, and several other Wall Street firms to sell artificial intelligence tools to private-equity-backed companies, according to people familiar with the matter, News.Az reports, citing The Wall Street Journal.

Under the proposed structure, Anthropic, Blackstone, and Hellman & Friedman are serving as anchor investors in the venture. Each of these firms is expected to invest roughly $300 million, the report said.

The report also noted that Goldman Sachs is set to participate as a founding investor in the project, with an expected contribution of around $150 million.

The joint venture is aimed at expanding the use of AI tools among companies backed by private equity firms, marking a deeper push by major financial institutions into artificial intelligence deployment and commercialization.

News.Az