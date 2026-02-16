Anthropic raises $30B, valuation jumps to $380B

+ ↺ − 16 px

AI company Anthropic has secured $30 billion in a Series G funding round, pushing its valuation to about $380 billion and more than doubling its previous valuation from late 2025.

The funding was led by Singapore sovereign wealth fund GIC and investment firm Coatue, with participation from major global investors including Microsoft, NVIDIA, BlackRock, Goldman Sachs, and JPMorgan Chase, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

The deal marks one of the largest private technology funding rounds in history, trailing only behind the massive fundraising completed by OpenAI in recent years.

Anthropic said the new capital will be used to fund advanced AI research, product development and computing infrastructure. The company has grown rapidly since being founded in 2021 by former OpenAI researchers and executives, with annual run-rate revenue reaching about $14 billion.

Most of Anthropic’s revenue comes from enterprise customers, with growing adoption of its Claude AI platform across major corporations. The company says demand is being driven by businesses integrating AI into coding, data analysis, cybersecurity, sales and scientific research workflows.

The scale of fundraising highlights the rising cost and competition involved in developing advanced AI systems, with companies such as Google also investing heavily in AI infrastructure and development.

News.Az