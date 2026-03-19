Hegseth order to remove Claude sparks backlash

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The U.S. Department of Defense is facing internal resistance after Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth ordered a phase-out of AI tools developed by Anthropic, including its widely used Claude model.

The decision, driven by supply-chain risk concerns, requires the Pentagon and its contractors to stop using Anthropic’s technology within six months. However, military staff, contractors, and officials say the transition will be complex, costly, and disruptive, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Many users consider Claude superior to rival AI systems, citing its reliability in tasks such as data analysis, operational planning, and software development. Some have even continued using it despite the directive, signaling how deeply embedded the tool has become in military workflows.

Replacing Claude is expected to take months or even up to 18 months in some cases due to strict certification requirements for systems used on classified networks. Contractors warn that switching platforms could lead to productivity losses and higher costs, with some tasks already reverting to manual processes.

The move also impacts major defense platforms like Palantir, whose systems rely on Claude-based workflows and may require significant rebuilding. Officials are now weighing whether to transition fully to alternatives such as OpenAI, Google, or xAI—or delay changes in hopes the policy is reversed.

Despite compliance pressures, some insiders say the phase-out is being slowly implemented, reflecting broader tensions between rapid AI adoption and shifting political and security priorities.

News.Az