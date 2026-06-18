Anthropic's Claude down: Chatbot users report major outage

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Claude, the AI chatbot developed by Anthropic, experienced an outage on Thursday, affecting thousands of users, News.Az reports, citing the Independent.

Downdetector recorded more than 2,000 user complaints, with many reporting that the chat feature was not functioning and that servers appeared to be down.

Claude’s official status page indicated a partial outage affecting the service.

Anthropic said at 8:41 a.m. GMT: “We have identified the cause of the issue affecting Claude.ai and are working on a fix. We will provide an update as soon as possible.”

News.Az