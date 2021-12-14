Anti-Azerbaijani fundraising campaigns to be exposed in future - MFA

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Azerbaijani side, within the framework of all international platforms, will continue purposeful work to expose and prevent campaigns by Armenian diaspora organizations to raise funds against the sovereignty of Azerbaijan, News.Az reports citing Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry's statement.

"On December 13-17, 2021, the 9th session of the Conference of the States Parties to the UN Convention against Corruption is being held in the Egyptian city of Sharm el-Sheikh.

As part of the session on December 14, 2021, a special event entitled "Abuse of fundraising activities for corruption and other criminal purposes" was held with the organization of the Azerbaijani delegation.

In his speech, the Prosecutor General of Azerbaijan Kamran Aliyev noted that collecting donations by non-profit organizations and charitable foundations plays an important role in providing humanitarian assistance to people in crisis situations, however, limited control over such activities shows that some of them are used for criminal purposes, such like corruption, money laundering and terrorist financing. In this regard, the Prosecutor General, noting that Azerbaijan is suffering as a result of this problem, drew the participants' attention to the illegal fundraising campaigns organized by the Armenian diaspora organizations during the Second Karabakh War last year.

A representative of the Financial Monitoring Service, speaking at the event, noted that during the Second Karabakh war, representatives of the Armenian diaspora operating abroad collected $170 million, $110 million of which was illegally transferred to the budget of Armenia. He noted that this fact was recognized by high-ranking officials of Armenia, including the Prime Minister, and that the money that was fraudulently collected from citizens of different countries under the name of humanitarian aid was transferred to the state budget of Armenia, after which it was used to arm illegal armed formations stationed in the territories of Azerbaijan now liberated from occupation," the statement said.

News.Az