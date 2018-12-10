Anti-democratic, non-transparent election held in Armenia: MP

+ ↺ − 16 px

Only 48.63 percent of people voted in Armenia's snap parliamentary election, as the majority of 2.6 million voters are out of the country, Azerbaijani MP Aydin Mirzazade told Trend on Dec. 10.

"The Armenian citizens left the country in search of a normal life due to the policy of "Great Armenia", conducted by the country’s previous authorities,” he said. “If objectively calculated, the number of people living in that country will be much less than the current number. Those who remained to live in Armenia have no other choice, they have lost faith in power."

The MP stressed that obviously an anti-democratic and non-transparent election was held in Armenia.

Mirzazade added that Armenia’s occupation policy against Azerbaijan is turning and will turn into a disaster for that country.

Earlier, Chairman of the Armenian Central Election Commission Tigran Mukuchyan said the final voter turnout in a snap parliamentary election in Armenia was only 48.63 percent by the end of voting at 20:00 (GMT +4) on Dec. 9. For the first time in the history of the country, the majority of voters ignored nationwide election.

"Thus, 1,260,840 out of 2,592,481 people voted," Mukuchyan said.

Meanwhile, 47.6 percent of people voted in Yerevan, 39.22 percent voted in Gyumri, 46.66 percent voted in Vanadzor.

News.Az

