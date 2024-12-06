Anti-regime forces seize strategic districts in Syria’s Homs

Anti-regime fighters celebrate after capturing the city of Hama during their advance across northern Syria, Hama, Syria, Dec. 5, 2024. Photo: Anadolu Agency

Anti-regime groups in Syria, led by Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS), have seized control of the strategic districts of Rastan and Talbiseh in Homs province, a critical area that serves as a gateway to the capital, Damascus.

The groups, led by Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS), have been clashing with Syrian regime forces since Nov. 27.After seizing control of the city center in Hama earlier this week, they are now making significant advances in Homs, News.Az reports, citing foreign media. Earlier this morning, the anti-regime groups successfully took control of Rastan and Talbiseh, key districts located along the M5 highway, which connects Aleppo, Hama, and Homs to Damascus.Clashes between Syrian regime forces and anti-regime groups first erupted on Nov. 27 in the western countryside of Aleppo.By Nov. 30, the opposition forces had taken control of most of Aleppo’s city center and established dominance across Idlib province.On Dec. 5, following intense fighting, anti-regime forces captured the city center of Hama from regime control.Meanwhile, on Dec. 1, the opposition Syrian National Army launched the Operation Dawn of Freedom against the PKK/YPG terror group in the Tel Rifaat district of Aleppo's countryside, liberating the area from terrorist elements.

News.Az