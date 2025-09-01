Antony’s move from Man Utd to Real Betis back on track

Antony’s transfer from Manchester United to Real Betis has been revived after the clubs reached an agreement on a €25 million (£21.65m) deal for the Brazilian winger.

United thought they had a deal in place with Real Betis to sell on Friday, only for Betis to issue a statement that said they were withdrawing their offer, News.Az reports, citing BBC.

The deal broke down because Antony, 25, wanted part of his United contract to be paid off.

Discussions continued over the weekend to try and break the impasse and United sources said that has happened, with Antony now clear to have a medical.

United sources said the deal is 22m euros (£19.06m) with 3m euros of add-ons (£2.59m).

There is a 50% net sell-on clause in the deal and zero pay-off to the player.

Antony cost United £81.3m when he joined from Ajax in 2022.

He made 62 Premier League appearances, scoring five times and providing three assists.

Antony joined Betis on loan in January and scored nine times in 26 league and cup appearances.

His permanent move to Spain is expected to be confirmed on Monday.

Meanwhile, Kobbie Mainoo is expected to stay at United.

The England midfielder, 20, wants a loan move after seeing his appearances limited.

Mainoo, who has been left out of Thomas Tuchel's latest Three Lions squad, featured as a substitute in United's 3-2 win over Burnley on Saturday.

