Anutin Charnvirakul re-elected as Thailand's PM

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Anutin Charnvirakul, a candidate from the Bhumjaithai Party, was re-elected as Thailand's prime minister after securing a simple majority in a vote cast by the House of Representatives on Thursday.

Anutin, whose party holds the most seats in the freshly elected House of Representatives, was nominated for the prime minister's post against Natthaphong Ruengpanyawut, leader of the People's Party, which finished second in the February polls, News.Az reports, citing Xinhua.

In a roll call vote, Anutin secured 293 votes in favor, surpassing the simple majority of 499 members in the lower house required for approval, House Speaker Sophon Zaram announced.

Natthaphong received 119 votes, Sophon added.

News.Az