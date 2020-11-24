Any result that acceptable for Azerbaijan - acceptable for Turkey too, FM says

Any result that is acceptable for Azerbaijan is acceptable for Turkey as well, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said.

Reminding that the ceasefire [in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict] was restored as a result of the declaration signed by the president of Russia, the president of Azerbaijan, and the prime minister of Armenia on November 10, the minister stressed that he supports this document.

"Firstly, the justice of Azerbaijan and its territorial integrity was reaffirmed in the declaration," Cavusoglu said. "Secondly, Azerbaijan tried to liberate territories that had been under occupation for almost 30 years. Some of the territories were liberated as a result of a counteroffensive, the rest part - following the negotiations."

"Thirdly, internally displaced people from the territories that remained under occupation will return home," the minister said. "Fourthly, a land route between Nakhchivan and Azerbaijan will be laid. We will take part in monitoring the observance of the ceasefire regime at Azerbaijan’s request."

