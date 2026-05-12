Health Ministry says no risk of hantavirus outbreak in Azerbaijan

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The Azerbaijani Ministry of Health has said there is no cause for public concern following recent international reports on hantavirus cases, adding that the country’s epidemiological situation remains stable.

In a statement on Tuesday, the ministry noted that, according to the World Health Organization (WHO), preventive measures and rapid response efforts are coordinated with countries under the International Health Regulations, News.Az reports, citing 1news.az. It explained that human infection with hantavirus most often occurs through contact with urine, faeces or saliva of infected rodents, or through inhalation of contaminated dust. Human-to-human transmission is extremely rare and has only been recorded in cases involving the Andes strain in the Americas.

The ministry added that Azerbaijan is not considered an endemic area for hantavirus, and the virus has not been detected among rodents in the country. For this reason, hantavirus infection is not included in routine laboratory testing panels. However, it said the country has the technical capacity to conduct relevant tests in both medical and veterinary laboratories if required.

It stressed that Azerbaijan follows WHO recommendations closely and maintains ongoing cooperation with the organisation. It also said that, where clinically indicated and in cases involving epidemiological risk, such as patients arriving from countries where the disease has been reported, testing would be carried out in line with clinical protocols.

Reiterating its monitoring role, the ministry urged the public to rely exclusively on official sources of information, adding that the current situation does not pose any additional risk to the population.

News.Az