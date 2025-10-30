APEC Summit in South Korea nears consensus ahead of leaders’ meeting

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in South Korea is nearing an agreement on a joint declaration, the host country’s foreign minister said Thursday, ahead of the leaders’ meeting starting Friday in Gyeongju.

Most APEC member countries reportedly agree on key challenges, including protectionist trade barriers, according to South Korea’s trade minister during a ministerial briefing, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

APEC, a 21-member forum representing 50% of global trade and 61% of world GDP, has faced difficulties in reaching consensus in the past, failing to adopt joint declarations in 2018 and 2019.

This year, global attention is on U.S. President Donald Trump and China’s President Xi Jinping, whose presence may overshadow South Korea’s efforts to shape the agenda.

News.Az