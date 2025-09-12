Apple delays new iPhone Air launch in China

+ ↺ − 16 px

Apple Inc. (AAPL) has postponed the launch of its new iPhone Air in mainland China due to regulatory approval issues.

When pre-orders for the new models began on Friday, the company’s China website would not let customers in the region order the new, thinner device, News.Az reports, citing Bloomberg.

Instead, a message reads: “Release information will be updated later. All models will be released after approval.”

The iPhone maker previously said that the new product would become available in the region Sept. 12 for pre-order and on Sept. 19 for general availability, matching the US and other major markets.

An Apple spokesperson didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

A launch in China is far more complex for the iPhone Air than it is elsewhere. Unlike the US, China is mostly reliant on physical SIM cards and hasn’t widely adopted eSIM technology, which the iPhone Air uses because of its thinner frame.

When the iPhone Air was announced, Apple said that the device would initially only be available through a single Chinese carrier — China Unicom — and would require users to visit a physical carrier store to activate their eSIM and start using the device.

The company’s website has also added that other carriers like China Mobile Ltd. and China Telecom Corp. would eventually support the iPhone Air and eSIM. Apple’s other new iPhones — the iPhone 17, 17 Pro and 17 Pro Max — launched as planned in the region and include physical SIM cards locally.

