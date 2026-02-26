Apple eyes India debut for Apple Pay in 2026

+ ↺ − 16 px

Apple Inc. is in discussions with several Indian banks and global card networks as it moves closer to launching its Apple Pay service in India, according to people familiar with the matter, News.Az reports, citing Bloomberg News.

According to the report, the iPhone maker is in talks with ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank and Axis Bank as part of its efforts to roll out Apple Pay in the country.

The launch is reportedly being targeted for around the middle of 2026.

